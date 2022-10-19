Irish Cancer Society Big Pink Breakfast to be held in Tipperary Town

Cancer support centre in Tipperary Town will host a Big Pink Breakfast to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society
Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre in Tipperary Town will host the Big Pink Breakfast fundraiser for the Irish Cancer Society on Friday 28th October from 11am to 1pm.
Your support would be greatly appreciated.
