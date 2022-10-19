Great news in south Tipperary as newly extended Community Hall to officially open

The newly extended and renovated Community Hall Newcastle which will be held on Friday, November 4 at 7.30 pm.
Newcastle Community Council
Newcastle Muintir na Tire Community Council are having the official opening of the newly extended and renovated Community Hall Newcastle which will be held on Friday, November 4 at 7.30 pm.
This is a opportunity for all local people to see the great work that has been done.
All are welcome.
Positive steps Together group
Newcastle positive steps together are holding a fundraising Monster Auction in Ballymacrabry community Hall on Sunday, November 4 starting at 2pm.
Lots of amazing items for the auction including Home wares, Home heat Vouchers plus many more.
If any businesss or individuals would like to donate to this worthy cause please contact.
Positivesteps together@gmail.com
Your support would be greatly appreciated.
