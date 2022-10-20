Help available for Tipperary sports clubs to attract and retain volunteers

The workshop will give clubs the tools to attract and retain volunteers
Tipperary Sports Partnership's and w aims to support clubs and sporting organisations to attract new volunteers and retain their existing volunteers to support the development of their clubs and sport in Tipperary.
Book now on www.tipperarysports.ie for this excellent opportunity to expand your volunteer base within your organisation.
This workshop will give clubs the tools to attract and retain volunteers.
The workshop takes place on Zoom on Thursday October 27 at 7.30pm.
For more information email info@tipperarysports.ie or call 052-6166201.
