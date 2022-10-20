Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 20

Elizabeth (Betty) Reidy (née Casey)

Rosemount, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, Tipperary / Clane, Kildare

The death has occurred, in her 84th year, of Elizabeth (Betty) Reidy (née Casey), late of Rosemount, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, and Clane, Co. Kildare, 19 October, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Johnny, deeply regretted by her loving sons Ger, Seán and Conor, cherished granddaughter Amy, daughters-in-law, Heather, Joanne and Kathleen, sisters-in-law, Peig, Emma, Mary and Bridget, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Betty Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Friday evening, 21 October, between 5pm and 7pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballywilliam at 11.45am for Mass at 12 noon on Saturday. Burial afterwards in Burgess Cemetery. Betty's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeiRofKwA96iCCDSHYYs2dg

Hugh O'Brien

Abbey Crescent, Cahir, Tipperary, E21 VO43

Hugh passed peacefully after a long illness bravely borne, in the tender care of the Matron and Staff at St. Theresa's Hospital Clogheen. Predeceased by his brother John. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Michelle, daughters Dearbhla and Caoimhe, grandson Harry, parents Liam and Maureen, brother Norman, sisters Rose and Caroline, extended family and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home (E21VO43) on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed on https://www.premvideo.com/funeral-hugh-obrien/

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Theresa's Hospital Clogheen.

Joanne Murphy

Clonmel and Marian Avenue, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Thursday the 21st October from 5pm to 6pm. Arriving at St Nicholas' Church on Friday, the 22nd October, for requiem Mass at 1.30pm followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

May Joanne rest in peace

Elizabeth Duggan (née Kirton)

Derrygreen, Newport, Tipperary

Duggan, (Nee Kirton), Elizabeth, Derrygreen, Newport, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Birmingham, UK. Beloved mother of the late Mark and grandmother of the late Seamus. 18th October 2022 peacefully at the University hospital Limerick surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom of 59 years, sons Dean and Neil, daughter in law Aileen, grandchildren Carrie, Nathan, Ciara, Amelia, Bradan and Logan, brothers, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport, on Saturday 22nd October, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, with removal to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass on Sunday 23rd at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

Eamon (Ned) Darmody

Kincora Terrace, Thurles and formerly Gaile, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne. In the wonderful care of his family and the staff of Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Predeceased by his parents Jeremiah and Mamie, sister Margaret. Deeply regretted by his loving family, devoted wife Mary her son John and her daughter Evelyn, grandchildren Dylan, Aaron, James, Jake and Mark, great-grand-daughters, John's wife Sinead, Evelyn's husband Alan, brothers John, Sonny and Gerard, sister Bridget, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law John, cousins, good neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday 20th October from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Friday 21st Oct. at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Unit B, Community Hospital of the Assumption.

Margaret Cahill (née Ely)

Chiswick, London and formerly Cooleeney, Moyne, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary

In her 90th year. Peacefully in Cloisters Care Home, London. Predeceased by her parents Margaret and Henry Ely, sisters Norah Delaney, Katie Alexander (Moyne) and Ann Caton, brothers Martin (Newhill, Two Mile Borris), John and George. Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, great neighbours in London and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday, 22nd October, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Our Lady & St Kevin's Church, Littleton on Sunday, 23rd Oct., at 11.30am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/littleton.

Christina (Chris) Grace (née Grace)

Dromineer, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Christina (Chris) Grace, (nee Grace), Dromineer, Nenagh, County Tipperary, October 19th 2022, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy, her son Jim, sisters Alice and Poll, brothers Tome, Jack and Jim Joe. Much loved and sadly missed by her loving daughters Kathleen, Margaret, Mary, Patricia and Gerardine, sons John, Michael, Tom and Martin, her sister Margaret, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing on Friday 21st at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 XO94), from 4.30pm until 7.15pm, followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Carrig (Ballycommon) (E45 C568), arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery (Ballycommon). For those who cannot attend the the mass, it will be live streamed on (link to follow). Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Nenagh Day Care Centre.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace