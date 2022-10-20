'Huge benefit to locals and motorists,' works begin on dangerous junction in Tipperary

Councillor Andy Moloney has welcomed the works at Loughkent Lower, New Inn on a dangerous junction onto the R687 New Inn to Poulmucka road.
These works are carried out under the Active Travel scheme and years of near misses at the blind junction are coming to an end.
Works commenced on Tuesday morning with the cooperation of the landowners and the improved sightlines will be a huge benefit to locals and those who use this road to cut across to Newtown and onto the old N8.
The ditch will be removed, and some stud fencing erected on the inner line of the boundary to create a better view on the New Inn side in particular.
The engineers in the district have many projects submitted for funding and Active Travel is a great way to get these blind junctions made safe.
