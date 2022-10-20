BREAKING: Searches carried out in Tipperary and two men arrested

File photo
Following a report of a burglary in the Fethard area on October 14, during which an all-terrain vehicle and farming equipment were stolen, Clonmel gardaí conducted an investigation resulting in searches being conducted at two locations in the wider south Tipperary area.
Two males in their early 20s were arrested on October 19 and detained in Clonmel Garda Station.
The all-terrain vehicle was also recovered at one of the locations.
The males have been charged to appear in court in November in relation to this incident.
