'I'm safe, I'm safe, don't worry,' Tipperary student survived paradise island carnage

File photo
Making the front page on October 19, 2002, was a story about a Clonmel nurse who survived the paradise island carnage.
Noelette O’Brien, who began a round the world year-long trip with nursing pal Aideen Roberts in September, rang her home at St Patrick’s Terrace, Clonmel to inform her family that she was safe after the Bali bombing in 2002.
“I’m safe, I’m safe, don’t worry,” a terrified Noelette told her mother from the scene of the terror attack on the Indonesian island.
The Bali bomb survivor had a lucky escape, deciding not to go to the Sari nightclub on the fateful Saturday night and was sitting by a pool when the ground began to shake and debris started falling from the sky.
“We were in the same club the night before and were going to go on Saturday night but decided to stay around the pool with friends.”
The Bali bombings occurred on October 12, 2002.
The attack killed 202 people.
