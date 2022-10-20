BREAKING: 'First ever direct public transport connection between Cashel and Limerick'

Four new and improved routes linking Limerick to its hinterland and nationally under the new Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan, have been announced.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton, attended the launch event in Limerick City on Thursday.

Amongst the new and improved services going into operation from Sunday, October 23 is Route 332 which is the first ever direct public transport connection between Cashel and Limerick, including a direct service to the University of Limerick.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said: "The Government is very conscious of the need to connect people and places in rural as well as urban areas, with accessible, integrated, and sustainable public transport.

"The type of connections being announced in Limerick today demonstrate our commitment to linking towns and cities, and providing improved access to centres of employment, education, healthcare, and retail.

"New routes, more routes and enhanced capacity on our public transport network in addition to the fare reductions introduced by the Government, will make it easier for people to be able to access and choose public transport as their preferred way of travelling this winter."

Speaking from the launch in Limerick on Thursday, Minister Hildegarde Naughton said: "We are very much facing the unknown as we enter a winter of uncertainty presented to us from the global energy crisis.

"We in Government are committed to doing absolutely everything in our power to support households and businesses through what are incredibly turbulent times.

"The delivery of 1.7 million new kilometres of bus services being announced today provides a choice for people living and working in the Mid-West and the North-East regions. They now have the choice of public transport that was previously not available to them; they now have the choice to keep more of their own money by using less energy through opting for public transport."

The extended Route 314 will link Limerick to Ballybunion, while Route 328 Mitchelstown will triple in frequency, and Route 345 to Scarriff will increase to five daily round trips.

There will be a trebling and doubling of service frequencies and new regional connections between the Midlands and Northeast regions linking Dundalk and Ardee, Drogheda and Trim and Athlone to Longford.

10 counties benefitting (Cavan, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Meath, Tipperary, Westmeath)

72 towns and villages getting enhanced services and connectivity

Adding 1.7million kilometres to the overall transport network

Almost 50 new jobs created

“We at Bus Éireann are delighted to introduce these new and improved services from Sunday, October 23, significantly increasing access to public transport,” said Stephen Kent, Chief Executive Officer, Bus Éireann.

“Thanks to the National Transport Authority, through the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan we are creating almost 50 new jobs. Demand for our services is higher now than pre-pandemic, and these new routes and services enable us to connect more people with who and what matters to them. We will continue to work together with the NTA to enhance connectivity across the country, delivering an affordable, reliable and sustainable bus service for communities throughout Ireland.”