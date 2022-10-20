Coláiste Mhuire's Beauty and the Beast was a roaring success in Thurles

Last Wednesday, Thursday & Friday evenings witnessed record numbers attend Coláiste Mhuire’s school musical Beauty & the Beast at The Dome Thurles.

Such was the demand for tickets for this year’s production that an extra showing at short notice had to be arranged for Wednesday, with tickets being subsequently snapped up in jig time!

For those in attendance, this year’s showing was a resounding success as students from first to the sixth year took to the stage with excitement following months of rehearsals and preparation under the incredible guidance of staff members Ms Helen Wallace, Ms Eimear Lowth, Ms Caoimhe Geaney, Ms Shelley Martin & Ms Aoife Carey.

Thanks also to the various Subject Departments and teaching staff, our secretaries Úna and Joan, caretaker Tommy, Parents’ Council and sponsors who supported us and to all who helped bring to fruition our 2022 school musical.

A special mention, however, for all our students who performed on stage not just for three evening shows but also for our two-morning matinees performed for primary schools throughout mid-Tipp and beyond.

No doubt a well-earned weekend break was enjoyed & thoroughly deserved by all!

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.