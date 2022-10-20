Emergency funding needed to repair Tipperary roads after damage caused by flooding

Two houses were flooded and numerous roads closed in the Ballyporeen and Burncourt areas on Sunday due to the torrential rain that fell.

Many more houses were saved from flooding due to a massive voluntary effort and Tipperary County Council staff.

The flooding caused huge upset to an elderly couple in Kilcoran as their home was engulfed by water.

“Two houses, one in Kilcoran and one in Ballyporeen, were flooded and many more just barely escaped thanks to the help of local volunteers and county council employees,” said Cllr Máirín McGrath.

Cllr McGrath said Kilcoran had never witnessed flooding on such a scale before.

“People were devastated to see their homes destroyed,” said Cllr McGrath.

On Sunday roads in Rehill, Kilcoran, Kilcaroon, Ballyporeen and Burncourt areas were heavily flooded.

Roads were closed on Sunday but reopened on the Monday when it became apparent the extent of the damage that was done to the roads.

“The intensity of the rainfall ripped the roads apart,” said Cllr McGrath.

She said a case would have to be made to Tipperary County Council and the Department of Finance for extra funding to deal with the problem.

“Additional funds are being urgently sought for drainage works to be carried out as well as essential repairs,” said the Cahir local electoral area councillor.

She said works needed to be carried out to strengthen the roads to protect them from being damaged again in the event of flooding.

BUDGET

Cllr McGrath said that at this time of the year funding within Tipperary County Council was very limited as most of the roads budget had already been used up.

“We need to make a very strong case to Government for contingency funding following the extent of the damage that occurred on Sunday,” she said.