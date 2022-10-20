Invitation to National Tidy Towns Awards - hopefully that's good news for one Tipperary entry

The group has remained active since the evenings pulled back and in the coming weeks will start on removing the begonias from the planters around the town as they die back.

Thanks to Niall Grogan who has offered to plant the main planters with winter bedding.



We will be planting 2,000 bulbs in the coming weeks also and some winter maintenance works will be completed as well as a lot of leaf blowing on the paths in the coming weeks, so lots to do yet.

Our Recycling of Drinks Cans continues on the first Saturday of every month in the Castle Car Park and there are still lots of cans coming in.

We will also be finishing off our course with Albert Nolan starting on October 21 and the next series will include a bat walk. Grass cutting is coming to an end and the last cuts to the cemeteries will take place in the coming weeks.



We have an invitation to the Tidy Towns awards on October 28 so that’s a positive sign and hopefully we will hold onto our Bronze medal. We anxiously await the adjudicators report to see where we can improve next year.

We would hope to get some of the outdoor gym equipment installed in the coming weeks also as this has been sanctioned since summer.