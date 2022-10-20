Students at Carrick-on-Suir secondary school embrace fun and relaxing Wellness Day

Comeragh College students took a break from their studies to enjoy a day of fun activities during the school’s recent Wellness Day.

Activities organised at the school were both mindful and physical.

Outdoors, students participated in Gladiator ring games, Sumo wrestling,basketball, tug-a-war, obstacle courses and table football, while the indoor programmes included yoga, drumming workshops and boxing exercises.

It was a day without uniforms, schedules or schoolbooks and one to focus on both physical and meditative activities promoting social interaction, inclusiveness and relaxation with both gentle and sport themed exercises.

This special day involved meticulous organisation by the school’s TY students who with the support of teachers oversaw and planned the activities, which were a huge success and enjoyed by all.

Teachers under the Erasmus Programme were visiting the school when Wellness Day took place in September. Erasmus is the EU’s programme to support education, training, youth and sport in Europe.

The visiting teachers came from Estonia, Malta, Portugal, Italy and Croatia. Teachers from Comeragh College will travel to their schools in the months ahead to see how their programmes of wellness and other educational pursuits are incorporated into the school curriculum.