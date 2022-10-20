Search

20 Oct 2022

BREAKING: Great news for Tipperary as Home Economics to be included in MIC, Thurles Campus

The four year degree course will be up and running in September 2023 says FF Deputy Jackie Cahill

St Patricks College, Thurles

MIC St Patrick's College, Thurles will have a fgour year degree course in Home Economics starting in September 2023 it has been confirmed.

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

20 Oct 2022 7:30 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

From September 2023, Thurles will offer a Home Economics teacher training course at St Patrick’s Mary Immaculate Campus in Thurles. This four-year undergraduate course is only the second option in the country for teacher training in this subject.

 

Local Thurles TD, Jackie Cahill confirmed this very positive news for education in Thurles and Tipperary today, stating that this move solidifies Thurles as a University Town, and as the ‘Maynooth of Munster’.

 

Speaking on this today, the Fianna Fáil TD said: “I am absolutely delighted to finally be able to confirm that Mary Immaculate College, Thurles will offer a teacher training course on the St Patrick’s Campus from September 2023. I have been working closely with Mary Immaculate management, Tipperary ETB, Ministers Foley, Harris and Collins, and senior officials for many years to see this delivered for my hometown.

 

“This course will be offered in collaboration and consultation with Tipperary ETB and will see the educational infrastructure of this town maximised and enhanced over the coming years. This really is a game changer for third level education in Thurles. With this move, we have solidified a new, national reputation for Thurles as a ‘University Town’, as we establish this educational hub as the ‘Maynooth of Munster’.”

 

Deputy Cahill continued to explain the next step in this long, but soon to be concluded process, saying: “Now that approval has been officially granted for this course, and the Mary Immaculate management informed, the next step is to receive Teaching Council accreditation. I am confident that we will see this coming next Spring.”

 

Dr Finn Ó Mhurchú, Head of Campus at Mary Immaculate College, Thurles; Deputy Jackie Cahill; Minister Norma Foley; Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Roger Kennedy as Minister Foley singed the Visitors Book at Mary Immaculate College, Thurles.

“I would like to sincerely thank Minister Norma Foley, Minister Simon Harris and Minister Niall Collins for their assistance and support in securing this major win for Thurles and Tipperary. All three ministers, as well as other Fianna Fáil representatives, including Billy Kelleher MEP have visited Mary Immaculate Thurles with me. We have met with senior management, including the President of Mary Immaculate College, Professor Eugene Wall, the Head of the Thurles Campus, Dr Finn Ó Mhurchú, and Tipperary ETB. Particular credit is also due to the local Fianna Fáil team in Thurles for their unwavering support of this move, particularly Cllr Seamus Hanafin and Cllr Seán Ryan.

 

“As it stands, students who wish to complete a four year teacher training course in Home Economics can only do so in St Angela’s College in Sligo. This move opens Thurles up as the educational hub of choice for all students who wish to study for this degree in the southern part of the country.”

 

Concluding, Deputy Cahill said: “In 2020, I supported Fianna Fáil entering Government for one primary reason: to deliver for Tipperary. Today, we are seeing delivery in action that will benefit Thurles, Tipperary and the entire region for many, many years to come.”

 

