BREAKING: Irish Water says Thurles drainage upgrade is expected to be completed in 2029

Irish Water has said the upgrade works for the Thurles Town Infrastructure Upgrade are due to be completed in 2029.

They said they are currently in the design phase, which they hope to complete next year.

A spokesperson for Irish Water told Tipperarylive:

“Irish Water is currently in the design phase of The Thurles Town Infrastructure Upgrade, and the project is expected to be completed in 2029. Due to the nature of the project, land acquisition, planning approvals, and other legal consents may be required, and the timelines indicated are reflective of this.

“The design process has commenced and is due to be completed next year. Irish Water plans to hold a consultation with elected representatives, residents, businesses etc., to brief them on the project and timelines once the design phase has been completed.”

DRAINAGE AREA PLAN

Irish Water said they have completed a Drainage Area Plan (DAP), which included

CCTV camera surveys and data collection of the sewer, pumping stations and manholes.

The Installation of temporary flow monitors and rainfall gauges to collect relevant data.

The creation of hydraulic models of the existing wastewater network in Thurles.



From this, they have determined that due to the condition, capacity and performance level of the sewer network, the Thurles system needs to be prioritised for upgrade.

“The current drainage infrastructure in Thurles Town is outdated and can become overloaded at times of heavy rainfall.

“In the interim Irish Water and Tipperary County Council will continue to carry out enhanced maintenance works, including clearing blockages and cleaning pipes as flooding issues arise in an attempt to alleviate some of the issues.

“Irish Water understands the local community’s frustration and wants to assure everyone that we will continue to monitor the situation and progress with the upgrade plans as quickly as possible,” said the spokesperson.

€65 MILLION INVESTMENT

This follows a statement issued yesterday by Irish Water after a meeting with councillors and officials from Tipperary County Council on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing issues in the county.

According to the statement, the water utility plans to spend €65 million in Tipperary before 2024.

Beyond 2024 Irish Water plans to invest €136 million, subject to approval from the Commission for Regulation of Utilities.

Operations Lead for Irish Water Catherine McDonagh said there is a plan in place for Tipperary.

“Irish Water is committed to providing quality Water and wastewater services to the people of Tipperary.

“There is a strategic and targeted approach to infrastructure developments, and proper investment is allocated for improving water and wastewater treatment plants, strengthening networks, supporting housing and economic growth and protecting the environment.

“All of which are providing a more quality service for now and years to come,” said Ms McDonagh.

Irish Water said the Regional Water Resources Plan for the Eastern and Midlands regions includes north Tipperary and has been adopted by Irish Water.

The south of the county will be included in the Regional Water Plan for the Southeast, which will go to public consultation at the end of 2023.

SUMMER PROBLEMS

Ms McDonagh said this year had been a challenge for Irish Water, particularly over the summer months and in some parts of the country.

She said warm weather and drought put ‘immense pressure’ on supply systems.

This, she said, resulted in the boil water notices, reduced water pressure and outages that have plagued the county.

“I want to thank the people of Tipperary for playing their part in conserving water throughout the summer and for their patience while we tried to restore the water supply,” said Ms McDonagh.

COMPLETED AND PLANNED WORKS

Irish Water said that between 2014 and 2019, they have invested €69 million in the county.

As part of the Leak Reduction Programme, they say they have replaced 30km of old water mains in Clonmel, Clonmore, Thurles, GarryKennedy, Ballyglass, Tullakeady, Kilcommon, Newport, and Templetuohy.

Next year they are to replace a further 17km.

Irish Water also says they have upgraded 21 water treatment plants, and the remaining eight will be upgraded by the end of 2023.

“We have invested a lot in local infrastructure to limit the impact this can have. We have accomplished a significant amount with our colleagues in Tipperary County Council over the last number of years, and we have more work to do as we continue providing a quality service for the people of Tipperary,” said Ms McDonagh.

Currently, Irish Water says they are working on the Borrisokane Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is on track for completion by the end of the year.

They are also working in Puckane, Newtown and Dromineer, with Portroe expected to commence before the end of this year.

Next year they hope to start construction on treatment plants in Ballina, Newport Limerick Junction, and Cahir.

Construction in Nenagh is expected to start in 2024.

The Fethard Wastewater treatment plant is expected to go to planning next year.

Irish Water says they are progressing with a number of other projects.