20 Oct 2022

IN PICTURES: Snooker great Jimmy White visits Mackey’s Bar Thurles

IN PICTURES: Snooker great Jimmy White visits Mackey's Bar Thurles

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Oct 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

British snooker legend Jimmy White was at Mackey’s Bar in Thurles recently where he took on the cream of the local crop in a series of pool games.

A great night of entertainment was enjoyed by all who attended and Jimmy was the perfect gentleman as he stood for photos, signed autographs and gave tips to anybody who wished to known more about the game.

Mind you, he learned a few things himself as the competition was pretty hot at times and he loved the banter and craic which was flying from the moment he stepped into the back room at Mackey’s for the exhibition.

All present agreed that it was a great night of entertainment and pool.

To see the enjoyable night had in the presence of one of snooker's greats, click the >arrow> or 'Next' buttons.

