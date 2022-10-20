Thurles hosts inaugural Circling the Square Poetry Festival

The festival in Thurles kicks off on Saturday next
Thurles hosts the inaugural Circling The Square Poetry Festival - plus music, honouring the late, great Thurles poet, Dennis O’Driscoll (1954-2012) who sadly died ten years ago in his prime.
Dennis’ poetic genius was acclaimed, not just in Ireland, but right across European and world poetry.
So, on this Saturday October 22, many Irish poets gather along with gifted musicians to honour Dennis in his home town. Among those reading will be Emily Cullen, Eleanor Hooker, Michael Coady, Anne Haverty, Áine Ní Ghlinn, Kerry Hardie, Michael Durack and many others.
The event will commence in The Source from 11am to 1.30pm, then on to Bookworm Bookshop from 3pm to 6.30pm, and finally an Open Mic in the Arch Bar from 8pm to 9.30pm.
Singers and musicians include Eoin Ryan, Lorcan Lyons, Ricky and Mac, Dixie and Paul Byrne, Paul Byrne Jnr, Ella Stapleton, Kim Coleman Vermeer and Diarmuid and Catherine Meagher.
All are welcome to come along to any of the sessions.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.