PICTURE: Departure of Superintendent Ciara Lee from Tipperary Town

Members of An Garda Siochána, Tipperary Town, pictured with Superintendent Ciara Lee on the occasion of her transfer and promotion from Tipp Town to the Garda College, Templemore
Garda Members and Garda Staff at Tipperary Town Garda Station would like to wish Superintendent Ciara Lee the very best of luck as she leaves the station to take up a new role at The Garda College, Templemore.
Superintendent Lee has served at Tipperary Town Garda Station since 2019 and now hands over to the new A/Superintendent John O’Connell.
