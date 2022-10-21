Search

21 Oct 2022

BREAKING: Huge investment in electric vehicle charging points in thirteen Tipperary towns

This is massive!

Five things to consider before buying an Electric Vehicle (EV)

File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

EasyGo, Ireland’s largest car charging network provider, has announced that it will invest more than €600,000 in the installation of thirteen new fast electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in county Tipperary.

This installation is performed in partnership with eir, Ireland’s leading telecommunications provider, and Tipperary County Council.

eir and EasyGo have joined forces to develop new charging points across the country, to accommodate the growing number of EVs on our roads.

This unique partnership creates an opportunity to transform a service that once provided vital public access to telephones into supports for the future of low-carbon transportation.

According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, about one out of every seven cars sold in Ireland so far this year are fully electric, with the rate of adoption growing quickly.

Adding these chargers, in easily accessible town centre locations, will increase the appeal of EVs for drivers, greatly extending the accessibility of charging points and thus the range of the vehicles.

Transport accounts for one third of Ireland’s energy-related CO2 emissions so increased adoption of EVs is a key aspect of Ireland's Climate Action Plan.

The EasyGo network is today used by more than 30,000 Irish EV drivers who can avail of charging at more than 2,400 charge-points nationally.

Marcus O’Connor, Director of Services for Roads, Transportation and Infrastructure, said that “Tipperary County Council is delighted to collaborate with EasyGo and eir in the provision of EV charging stations and to continue leading on the reduction of CO2 emissions”.

Oliver Loomes, CEO eir, said that “Radical transformation is required to meet the challenge of climate change. At eir, we are committed to playing our part in the creation of a greener, more sustainable Ireland. In order for Ireland to move to electric vehicles, we must have the required infrastructure in place, not just in cities, but across all of the country. We are proud to partner with EasyGo and Tipperary County Council to assist in the installation of EV charging points across Tipperary. We are in discussion with other Local Authorities across the country about similar programmes and, wherever possible, we will replace unused eir payphone kiosks with rapid EV charging units and we will continue to assist in making the transition to EV ownership more viable.”

EasyGo founder and technical director Chris Kelly expressed his delight at this agreement: “EasyGo is on a mission to decarbonise transport, and our partnership with eir can go a long way to achieving that.

“To include 13 locations in Tipperary will be a great improvement of infrastructure in the county, and we are grateful for the active engagement from the leadership and wider team at Tipperary County Council.”

The locations where new EV chargers are to be installed in Tipperary have been chosen based on population centres, a county-wide distribution and are expected to be: Ballina; Borrisokane; Cahir; Carrick-on-Suir; Cashel; Clonmel; Fethard; Nenagh; Newport; Roscrea; Templemore; Thurles and Tipperary Town.

These installations mark the continuation of the rollout of this programme national.

Throughout this programme, EasyGo and eir will utilise Tritium’s world first, next-generation simultaneous DC Rapid Chargers, adding up to 100km range to an Electric Vehicle in just 15 minutes.

