Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 21

Margaret (Greta) Tyrrell (née Murphy)

Coventry, England and formerly Lagganstown, Golden, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Margaret (Greta) Tyrrell (nee Murphy), Coventry, England formerly Lagganstown, Golden. Beloved wife of the late Martin Tyrrell, dearly loved mum of Cathy and James, dear Mother-in-law, adored Nan of Kiera, Chloe & Molly and Great-nan of Tullia and Lorcan. A dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Passed away peacefully on 2nd October 2022, aged 83. She will remain always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts.

Requiem mass to be held on Friday, 28th October, at 10am at St Osburg’s RC Church, Barrass Lane, Coventry; followed by interment at Marston Lane Cemetery, Bedworth. Floral tributes to be sent to J.E Hackett and Sons Ltd, Longford Bridge, Coventry, CV6 6BH.

Mary Loughman (née Smyth)

Woodlough House, Kilshane, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Loughman (Nee Smyth)

Woodlough House

Kilshane Tipperary Town

Mary

October 17th 2022

Wife of late Ted. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Tony and Ted, Daughter Katherine, grandchildren Samantha, Robert, Rebecca and Jack, great-grandchildren Natassa and Daniel, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Whelans Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Friday evening, October 21st 2022, from 6pm to 7pm. Mass for Mary will take place in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary on Saturday, the 22nd of October 2022, at 12 noon followed by Cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie

Michael Heffernan

Coolacussane Cross, Dundrum, Co.Tipperary, Dundrum, Tipperary / Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Heffernan

Coolacussane Cross Dundrum

Co. Tipperary & Main Street Tipperary Town

October 20th 2022

Michael

Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Marie, son Anthony, daughter Michelle & partner Vinny, grand daughters Cara & Meabh, brother Liam & Pat, sisters Nora & Joan, sisters-in-law,nephews nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, on Saturday evening, October 22nd 2022, from 4pm with removal at 7pm to St. Brigid's Church, Annacarthy. Mass for Michael will take place in St. Brigid's Church, Annacarthy, on Sunday, October 23rd 2022, at 11am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Frances Egan (née Hughes)

Wood Road, Clonmel, Tipperary / Kilmainham, Dublin

The death has occurred of Frances Egan (nee Hughes), “Armadale”, Wood Road, Clonmel and formerly Kilmainham, Dublin. Frances passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday evening surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Tom, she will be sadly missed by her daughters Sharon and Linda, son John, grandchildren Seán, Alex, Cián, Emily and Jules, sisters Antoinette and Maria, son-in-law Eoin, daughter-in-law Naomi, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home (Eircode E91 EC63) on Friday afternoon from 3.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Saturday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.00 noon. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement at https://www.sthm.org.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

John Corbett

Coalbrook, Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary

John Corbett, No 2 Sue Ryder Homes, Holycross and formerly of Coalbrook, Ballingarry, Thurles, Co Tipperary, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Margaret Ivers, brother-in-law Sean, his nephews John, Aidan and Kevin, nieces Helen, Margo and Siobhain, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May John Rest In Peace

Reposing in Ronan's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Friday (21st Oct) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of The Assumption, Ballingarry for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the Old Churchyard Cemetery, Ballingarry.

Patricia (Pat) McCann (née Donoghue)

Shankill, Dublin / Cloughjordan, Tipperary

Patricia (Pat) McCann (née Donoghue), late of Shankill, Co. Dublin and formerly of Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary, died peacefully on 19th October, 2022, in the presence of her family and in the tender care of Beechfield Manor Nursing Home, Shankill. Predeceased by her husband Seán, daughter Olivia and grandson Michael. Lovingly remembered by her daughters Geraldine, Carmel, Catherine and Alice, brothers Billy and John, sons-in-law Oliver and Ronnie, sisters-in-law Kay and Gina, grandchildren Niamh, Aisling, Nicola, Clare, Ian, Karla, Donna, Rebecca, Evan, Seán, Saoirse, Orlagh and Cora, cousin Biddy and her wider circle of relatives and friends.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Sunday (23rd October) from 4.30pm-6.00pm. Funeral Mass on Monday (24th October) at 11.00am in St. Anne’s Church, Shankill followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. The Mass may be viewed online at churchservices.tv/shankill. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Shankill Old Folks Association.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis

MAUREEN MAXWELL (née MAHER)

Nenagh Manor Nursing Home, Nenagh, Tipperary / Toomevara, Tipperary / Dunkerrin, Offaly

Nenagh Manor Nursing Home & late of Gortagarry, Toomevara and Dunkerrin, Co. Offaly. Peacefully, in the care of the Management and staff at Nenagh Manor Nursing Home. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael (Mick), brothers Phil, Thomas & Michael & sister Margaret. Deeply regretted by her loving nephew Michael Maher and grandniece Ciara, extended family, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Maureen Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Sunday from 1 o'c with removal at 2 o'c, arriving at St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, for Requiem Mass at 2.30 o'c. Livestream of her Mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.