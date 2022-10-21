Search

21 Oct 2022

Changes to Tipperary camogie fixtures for the weekend

Check out all the changes below

Cait Devane and Aoife McGrath

Aoife McGrath (left) and Cáit Devane will be on opposite sides in the senior camogie final on Saturday

Tipperary Camogie Board has announced a number of venue changes for this weekends county finals. See below:

Saturday 22nd Oct
VENUE: Portroe
Senior Shield final
Slivermines v Nenagh Eire Og at 12.30pm
Ref: Kieran Slattery

Replay if Ends in A draw

County Senior Camogie Final
VENUE: Camogie Grounds
Drom-inch v Clonoulty at 3pm
Ref: TP Sullivan

Replay if Ends in a Draw

Junior B Shield Semi-Final Replay
VENUE: Gortanhoe
Gortanhoe v Moyle Rovers at 2pm
Ref: Jim Symons

Extra Time in event of a draw

If needed extra period of 5 mins per half

5 45s from both sides to decide outcome if needed

U18A C/Ship Game
Annacarty v Cashel at 11am
Venue: Annacarty
Ref: Pat Lynch

Sunday 23rd Oct
VENUE: Drombane
Jnr A Shield Final
Holycross v Templemore at 11am
Ref: Pat Lynch

Replay if Ends In A Draw

Venue: Kilcommon
Jnr B County Final
Moycarkey v Portroe at 2.30pm
REF: JOE KEARNEY

Replay if Ends in a Draw

