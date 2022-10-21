“The Way the Land Might Pray” - Tipperary sculptor's exhibition opens in Cahir

Cahir Arts has extended invitations to the opening night of “The Way the Land Might Pray” by sculptor Philip Quinn on this Friday, October 21 from 6pm.



Philip Quinn is well-known in Cahir as many of his creations are on show in the Inch Field and on the woodland walks around Cahir and many carved out of wood.



The Sword in the Stone in the Inch Field is also one of Philip’s creations.



In this exhibition we will get the chance to see the other stunning pieces that he has created. Philip creates sculptures in bronze, stone and wood and dabbles in much more too. Pop in and see for yourself.

The exhibition will run from October 19 to November 19 so there is plenty of time to check it out.



NEW SECOND GALLERY



While you are in Cahir Arts Gallery on the opening night you will get the opportunity to view the new second gallery space that is now open.