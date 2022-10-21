Search

21 Oct 2022

A GoFundMe campaign is raising funds for Carrick-on-Suir man seriously injured in car accident

A soccer tournament and benefit night is being organised for the Ryan O'Dwyer Road to Recovery GoFundMe campaign

A GoFundMe campaign is raising funds for Carrick-on-Suir man seriously injured in car accident

Ryan O’Dwyer from Ballyrichard, Carrick-on-Suir. The popular An Post worker suffered severe injuries in a car accident in July.

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

21 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

A fundraising campaign has been set up to assist a 38-year-old Carrick-on-Suir man who three months ago suffered horrific injuries in a car accident that has left him paralysed.

The people of Carrick-on-Suir, Clonmel, Fethard and surrounding communities are rallying around to raise funds to support Ryan O’Dwyer and his family with the costs of his medical treatment, rehabilitation therapy and the long-term costs associated with his severe injuries.

Ryan from Ballyrichard, Carrick-on-Suir has been a patient at Cork University Hospital since he was involved in a traffic accident on the N24 at Ballydine between Kilsheelan and Carrick-on-Suir on July 11. He was on his way home from his work as a postman with An Post, a job he loved, when the accident occurred.

Following the crash, Ryan was airlifted to Cork University Hospital where he was put into an induced coma. He underwent two brain operations while the severe spinal injuries he suffered have left him paralysed from the chest down.
GoFundMe campaign

The Ryan O’Dwyer Road to Recovery GoFundMe campaign has been set up by his sister-in-law Marie Holohan and aunt Rita O’Dwyer.

Marie Holohan said Ryan is slowly making progress at CUH with his beloved wife Ali and parents Sean and Helen at his side.

She said Ryan has a long road ahead of him and will require rehabilitation therapy, medical treatment and support with the long-term costs associated with his injuries.

Marie described Ryan as a “very sociable, positive and easy-going person” who is very popular with all who know him.

She said his family are deeply touched by the fantastic, generous public response to the Ryan O’Dwyer Road to Recovery GoFundMe campaign since it was launched on Thursday, October 6. Close to €54,000 has already been donated in less than two weeks. The target is €100,000.

A number of fundraising events are being organised in Carrick-on-Suir, Clonmel, Fethard and their hinterlands for the cause.
Soccer Tournament and Benefit night

Among them is a charity soccer tournament that will take place on Saturday, November 26. The venue has yet to be announced.

The soccer tournament will be followed by a benefit night in The Carraig Hotel in Carrick-on-Suir that night.
Tickets for the benefit night go on sale next Monday, October 24 and will be available from organising committee members.

For further information on tickets contact Marie Holohan at (086) 8922 637.

Details about the Ryan O’Dwyer Road to Recovery GoFundMe page and how to donate to it are available on www.gofundme.ie.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media