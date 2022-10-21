A GoFundMe campaign is raising funds for Carrick-on-Suir man seriously injured in car accident

A fundraising campaign has been set up to assist a 38-year-old Carrick-on-Suir man who three months ago suffered horrific injuries in a car accident that has left him paralysed.

The people of Carrick-on-Suir, Clonmel, Fethard and surrounding communities are rallying around to raise funds to support Ryan O’Dwyer and his family with the costs of his medical treatment, rehabilitation therapy and the long-term costs associated with his severe injuries.

Ryan from Ballyrichard, Carrick-on-Suir has been a patient at Cork University Hospital since he was involved in a traffic accident on the N24 at Ballydine between Kilsheelan and Carrick-on-Suir on July 11. He was on his way home from his work as a postman with An Post, a job he loved, when the accident occurred.

Following the crash, Ryan was airlifted to Cork University Hospital where he was put into an induced coma. He underwent two brain operations while the severe spinal injuries he suffered have left him paralysed from the chest down.

GoFundMe campaign

The Ryan O’Dwyer Road to Recovery GoFundMe campaign has been set up by his sister-in-law Marie Holohan and aunt Rita O’Dwyer.

Marie Holohan said Ryan is slowly making progress at CUH with his beloved wife Ali and parents Sean and Helen at his side.

She said Ryan has a long road ahead of him and will require rehabilitation therapy, medical treatment and support with the long-term costs associated with his injuries.

Marie described Ryan as a “very sociable, positive and easy-going person” who is very popular with all who know him.

She said his family are deeply touched by the fantastic, generous public response to the Ryan O’Dwyer Road to Recovery GoFundMe campaign since it was launched on Thursday, October 6. Close to €54,000 has already been donated in less than two weeks. The target is €100,000.

A number of fundraising events are being organised in Carrick-on-Suir, Clonmel, Fethard and their hinterlands for the cause.

Soccer Tournament and Benefit night

Among them is a charity soccer tournament that will take place on Saturday, November 26. The venue has yet to be announced.

The soccer tournament will be followed by a benefit night in The Carraig Hotel in Carrick-on-Suir that night.

Tickets for the benefit night go on sale next Monday, October 24 and will be available from organising committee members.

For further information on tickets contact Marie Holohan at (086) 8922 637.

Details about the Ryan O’Dwyer Road to Recovery GoFundMe page and how to donate to it are available on www.gofundme.ie.