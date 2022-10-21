Poor numbers put Tipperary Community Text Alert in doubt - important meeting in Ballingarry

Community Text Alert Update



Due to a very poor turnout of people joining the Ballingarry Text Alert Service last Friday, we will be unable to proceed with providing this service unless more people join.

Thirty people, including 10 from a neighbouring parish, joined so far. The service costs only €10 per year and provides safety and security in our community.



We are very quick to complain if it doesn’t exist and blame the gardaí and other agencies when things go wrong. When we have an opportunity to take part and take responsibility we sometimes choose to ignore.



Out of courtesy and to allow those who were either working or simply forgot or were unavailable, we will be back in Ballingarry Community Centre tonight, Friday, October 21 from 8-9pm to give you the opportunity to join.

Needless to say, this is a must-have service to help to keep us all safe and well.