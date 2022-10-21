WATCH: Tipperary TD requests government intervention on the Templemore garda pool controversy

Search

21 Oct 2022

21 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has requested the Government intervene with the Garda Commissioner to allow children's swimming lessons to go ahead at the Templemore Garda Training College.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, the deputy said the OPW are 'favourably disposed' to allowing the use of the pool while the recruits are not there.

However, he said they must receive a formal request from the college.

"Generations of families have learned to swim in the pool and engage with water safety and life-saving classes. It is a much-valued asset to the town. The pool closed during Pandemic restrictions, but unlike other facilities, it has not re-opened for public use. Local people are hurt and angry.

"I am requesting the Government to intervene with the Garda Commissioner to resolve the situation and allow a 57-year tradition to continue," said Mr Lowry.

Minister Eamon Ryan responded saying that he would be surprised if a solution could not be found 'very quickly.'

He said it is his understanding was the pool closed during the pandemic but reopened in March.

At that time, a number of schools were permitted to use the pool, but during the summer, that ceased.

Schools have been allowed to return, he said, for the autumn term.

"I understand that clarification is being sought from the Garda Síochána on this matter. I would be surprised if the Garda did not recognise the conditions that seem to be set out by the Office of Public Works on the operation of the pool and if a satisfactory resolution were not found very quickly," said Minister Ryan.

