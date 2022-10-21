A fixer upper! Two derelict houses in need of renovation on sale in Tipperary

Ballycormack House, Aglish, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, E53 K304
Two detached derelict houses being offered collectively together with outbuildings by property website BidX1 for €225,000.
The main house extends to approximately 243 sq. m (2,615 sq. ft).
The house to the rear extends to approximately 195 sq. m (2,098 sq. ft).
Located on a site extending to approximately 1.3 hectares (3.2 acres).
House 1 comprises a detached six bedroom family home requiring substantial refurbishment. House 2 comprises a detached four bedroom house also requiring substantial refurbishment.
There are also some outbuildings included in the sale of the property. The properties are situated on a site extending to approximately 3.2 acres, located approximately 24km north east of Nenagh Village. and 13km south east of Portumna.
The main house briefly comprises entrance hall, living room, dining room, kitchen, dining room, guest WC, six bedrooms (master with en suite) and family bathroom.
The house to the rear comprises entrance hall, living room, dining room, kitchen, dining room, guest WC, four bedrooms (master with en suite) and family bathroom The property sits on a site extending to approximately 3.2 acres (1.3 hectares).
