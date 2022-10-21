Project to replace 300m of problematic watermains in this Tipperary town

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are replacing 300m of problematic watermains in Tipperary Town which will improve water reliability for the community.

The project will commence in late October and form part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.

The works, being carried out by Shareridge Utilities Ltd on behalf of Irish Water, will take place on Main Street at the Waterford Road Roundabout and is expected to be completed by the end of November.

Outlining the benefits the mains replacement will bring, Gerry O’Donnell from Irish Water, said: “Replacing these pipes on Main Street in Tipp Town will reduce the drinking water lost by leakage and will bring an all-round improvement to water quality and reliability for the local community. These works are being carried out in advance of proposed road improvement works to be undertaken by Tipperary County Council.

Gerry added: “To facilitate the safe delivery of the upgrades, and to minimise the impact on traffic and businesses, works will be carried out between 7pm and 6am as agreed with Tipperary County Council. During this time there will also be traffic management on the N24.

“During this project there may be some short-term water outages and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours notice before any planned water outages.

“We understand that road works and water outages can be inconvenient, but our crews will make every effort to minimise disruption to local communities as we continue to improve the water supply in Tipperary and progress the National Leakage Reduction Programme.

“As part of the programme, almost 30km of old and problematic watermains across the county have been replaced in Newport, Kilcommon, Garrykennedy, Ballyglass, Tullakeady, Clonmore, Thurles, Clonmel and Templetouhy; and next year we plan to replace approximately 17km throughout the county."

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website or set your location on our website www.water.ie

Since 2018, Irish Water has invested over €500 million to upgrade the underground water network across the country through the delivery of the Leakage Reduction Programme. We are investing a further €250 million every year up to the end of 2030 - fixing leaks and replacing pipes to provide a more reliable water supply.