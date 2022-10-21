Happy retirement to Tony and Maeve Lowry - part of the social fabric of Tipperary Town

Tony and Maeve Lowry have been part of the social fabric of Tipperary Town for many years and this week marks their retirement from the renowned Public House on Main Street in Tipperary Town: Tony Lowry's Bar

Tony is a Tipperary Town man through and through.

He represented Arravale Rovers GAA Club at Hurling and Football and played underage rugby with Clanwilliam RFC while attending school in the Monastery and in the Abbey. He also served his time working as a barman in Norrie O'Brien's.

In 1978 Tony relocated to Dublin where he began to work for the Hospital Joint Services Board and then in 1983 he left Dublin for Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, to take up a position with the Parc Hospital Management Company, who were a recruitment agency for the IBN-Al-Bitar Hospital.

Maeve is originally from Madden, County Armagh and grew up in a very sporting household. She represented her GAA Club Madden and her County Armagh at Camogie at many different levels.

Maeve worked in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast until she too left for Baghdad in 1983, where she met Tony.

The couple came home to Armagh to marry in 1986 before leaving again for the Middle East for two more years. In 1988 they returned and bought John Sloane's former premises on Main Street in Tipperary Town and established their new business: Tony Lowry's Bar.

For the next Thirty-Four years, the couple enjoyed great success in their esteemed premises. Tony's mother and his grandmother both came from the building right beside his new bar, so Tony couldn't have been closer to home.

The couple have three sons, Darren, Bryan and Ciaran and all three boys played for the Arravale Rovers GAA, Kilfeacle Rugby Club and also with St Michael's Soccer Club. All the boys also proudly wore the Blue and Gold of Tipperary on various underage Football teams and all worked in their family business over the years.

In the early 1990s the couple undertook a major refurbishment of the bar. They moved the counter in order to gain more width and they had a total refurbishment of the toilets.

They modernise the premises to a very high standard and as the years went on they also added top class kitchen facilities on the first floor of the premises.

The bar was always a stockist of all varieties and types of alcoholic beverages, teas and coffees, while the kitchen supplied a wide variety of lunches, soups and sandwiches daily.

The Bar became a premier sporting location over the years with many screens showcasing all the day's major sporting events.

Great comradery and friendships were formed over the years amongst all the customers, each supporting their own teams.

Lowry's Bar has always been a fantastic sponsor to many of the local Sporting Clubs and Associations in the area, especially the successful Lattin Cullen GAA team of the 1990s, the Arravale Rovers GAA Club, St Michael's Soccer Club, Kilfeacle Rugby Club, Tipperary Pitch and Putt Club and also the local Golf Clubs of Ballykisteen and Tipperary Town.

Tony and Maeve were great employers in Tipperary Town. The late George Ryan of Solohead worked in the bar from it's early existence, while Willie Kennedy has been a mainstay in Lowry's for many years. Maeve also had a brilliant team of ladies working with her in the kitchen preparing high quality food for all their customers. All the current staff are continuing on to work in the business going forward under the new ownership, much to Tony and Maeve's delight.

One of the greatest highlights in the history of the business was the night when Kilfeacle RFC's All Ireland Junior Rugby Cup and St Michael's FAI Junior Cup were both present in the bar. Both teams were proudly sponsored by Lowry's Bar.

The couple would sincerely like to thank all their loyal customers for their custom and friendships over the years. Many good friends have been sadly lost along the way. They are gone, but never forgotten.

It was a wonderful journey for Tony and Maeve over the past four decades working in Tipperary Town and they enjoyed every single moment of it. Liam Hogan and Staff are now the new proprietors of Lowry's Bar, and Tony and Maeve would like to wish then all the very best and the same success as they had over many years in business in Tipperary Town.

Tony are Maeve are very humbled and grateful for all the good wishes they have received in the last few weeks from everyone both near and far.

We all wish Tony and Maeve a very happy retirement and we thank them for their many years of service to the people of Tipperary Town and the wider community.