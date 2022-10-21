PROPERTY: Huge bargain as three-bed house to be auctioned in Thurles for amazing price

No. 74 is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Cluain Glas housing development approximately 2km from Thurles.
This property comprises a three bedroom semi-detached house. The property extends to c. 105sq.m and comprises hallway, kitchen/dining, living room, three bedrooms with master en-suite and main bathroom. The property has the added advantage of a garage to the side. The property also benefits from a good sized rear garden.
It will go up for auction on Wednesday November 23rd, and to see the images of this potential bargain, click the >arrow> or 'Next' buttons.
