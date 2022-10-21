Search

21 Oct 2022

€5 per night computer course in rural Tipperary to help with internet, online shopping, etc.

€5 per night computer course in rural Tipperary to help with internet, online shopping, etc.

Killurney Community Centre is delighted to share the news that they will be holding a computer course starting on Thursday, October 28.

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

COMPUTER COURSE

Killurney Community Centre is delighted to share the news that they will be holding a computer course starting on Thursday, October 28.

This is available to anybody who would like to become confident when using the internet to bank, shop, and more!


The course is €5 per night and if you pay in full on the first night you will get one night free!

SPOOKY MUSIC NIGHT
Our very own band the K.G.E will be playing us some spooky music on thisFriday October 28! Entry at the door is free and opens at 7:30. Raffle will be held on the night.

A new Active Retirement Group has started in west Tipperary - Over 55s welcome!



SHOEBOXES WANTED
It's that time of the year again when Team Hope is looking for people to create wonderful shoeboxes for all the children who may not get a Christmas present this year. Contact Ann on 0861534368 for a leaflet or more info.

THANKS TO ALL

We sincerely like to thank everyone who donated to our Hospice Coffee Morning! We all raised a fantastic €880!! This money has gone directly to South Tipperary Hospice and will help so many people.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media