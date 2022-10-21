PICTURE: French exchange students visit sisters of the Ursuline Convent in Thurles
Four French exchange students from an Ursuline Secondary School in Nantes visited the Sisters of the Ursuline Convent in Thurles last week.
Annabell, Blanca, Perinne and Blanche, who are staying with host families of TY students, met and had tea with the Community on Wednesday, October 12 and chatted about their experience of school in Thurles compared with attending an Ursuline school in France.
The Community were delighted to chat the young French girls.
It was a lovely meeting across the generations with the Ursuline ethos and the legacy of founder St Angela Merici a common connection between the students and the Sisters.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
