Gardaí praise community-led CCTV plans in Tipperary towns and villages
The Borrisokane, Fethard and Littleton CCTV applications are to be recommended for approval by the Garda Commissioner.
Chief Superintendent Derek Smart told last week’s sitting of Tipperary JPC that members at a meeting in Dublin last week were impressed by the work done in Tipperary.
He said that they will act as a standard for future applications.
Borrisokane Councillor Ger Darcy welcomed the news.
He said it was the ‘best possible news you can get for the Borrisokane community.”
He added that it will be an asset to the community and the gardaí.
Roscrea Cllr Noel Coonan said he hoped the new Chief Supt. Colm O’Sullivan, would give the same attention to the Roscrea application.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.