Search

21 Oct 2022

IFA timber market report shows decline in prices for Tipperary harvesters

The variation in timber prices makes it even more important that farmers get several quotes before they make a decision

The significant price rises seen post-pandemic during 2021 and in the beginning of 2022 have declined in the last three months

The significant price rises seen post-pandemic during 2021 and in the beginning of 2022 have declined in the last three months

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Oct 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

IFA Farm Forestry Chair Jason Fleming said the IFA timber price survey from July to September shows that economic uncertainty, due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and a decline in consumer confidence due to the rising cost of living, are
having an impact on timber prices.


“The significant price rises seen post-pandemic during 2021 and in the beginning of 2022 have declined in the last three months. According to the CSO, building and construction output was down 4.5% in the first quarter of this year and we are seeing this impact reflected in timber prices”.


The full IFA timber market report for July to September 2022 is now available here. The prices quoted for timber varied significantly, with roadside pulpwood prices ranging from €28 to €40 per tonne; stakewood prices ranging from €35 to €44 per
tonne; and palletwood prices ranging from €37 to €72 per tonne depending on the length of palletwood.


The prices for sawlog have experienced the greatest drop, with prices ranging from €80 to €110 per tonne, representing a 20% decrease compared to 2021 prices. Jason Fleming said the downturn in prices adds to the frustration of many farmers
who were unable to take advantage of the exceptional timber prices in 2021 due to as a result of the forest licence crisis.


“The variation in timber prices makes it even more important that farmers get several quotes before they make a decision. When farmers get a quote for palletwood, they should be aware that the price differs depending on the lengths of the product, as the price between different lengths varies considerably.”


The prices quoted in the IFA Farm Forestry Timber Market report were sourced from forest owners, forestry companies and sawmills.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media