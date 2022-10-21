IFA timber market report shows decline in prices for Tipperary harvesters

IFA Farm Forestry Chair Jason Fleming said the IFA timber price survey from July to September shows that economic uncertainty, due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and a decline in consumer confidence due to the rising cost of living, are

having an impact on timber prices.



“The significant price rises seen post-pandemic during 2021 and in the beginning of 2022 have declined in the last three months. According to the CSO, building and construction output was down 4.5% in the first quarter of this year and we are seeing this impact reflected in timber prices”.



The full IFA timber market report for July to September 2022 is now available here. The prices quoted for timber varied significantly, with roadside pulpwood prices ranging from €28 to €40 per tonne; stakewood prices ranging from €35 to €44 per

tonne; and palletwood prices ranging from €37 to €72 per tonne depending on the length of palletwood.



The prices for sawlog have experienced the greatest drop, with prices ranging from €80 to €110 per tonne, representing a 20% decrease compared to 2021 prices. Jason Fleming said the downturn in prices adds to the frustration of many farmers

who were unable to take advantage of the exceptional timber prices in 2021 due to as a result of the forest licence crisis.



“The variation in timber prices makes it even more important that farmers get several quotes before they make a decision. When farmers get a quote for palletwood, they should be aware that the price differs depending on the lengths of the product, as the price between different lengths varies considerably.”



The prices quoted in the IFA Farm Forestry Timber Market report were sourced from forest owners, forestry companies and sawmills.