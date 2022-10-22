Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 22

Sandy (Yanling) Zheng (Bradish)

Woodlands, Cahercalla, Ennis, Clare / Templemore, Tipperary

Sandy (Yanling) Zheng (Bradish), Woodlands, Cahercalla, Ennis, Co. Clare and formerly of Beijing, China. 19th October 2022 (unexpectedly). Sadly missed by her beloved husband Nigel, loving children Emma and Ian, parents, sisters, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

Audrey Mc Cole (née Shade)

Renmore, Galway / Woodford, Galway / Clonmel, Tipperary

Formerly of Woodford, Co. Galway and Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at her home; Beloved wife of The late Sean; Will be sadly missed by her son John, daughter-in-law Lorraine, granddaughter Lauren, grandson Adam, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore on Sunday 23rd October from 4.00 pm. Removal at 5.30 pm to the adjoining Church. Mass on Monday at 11.00 am, Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Bohermore. House private please.

Mass can be livestreamed via https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-oliver-plunkett-renmore-galway

Martin Grace

Formerly The Commons Thurles and late of Cherrymount, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Martin, sadly missed by his loving daughters and sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, niece, nephews, extended family and his many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel, this Sunday afternoon from 4 o'clock with evening prayers at 6 o'clock followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Irishtown, arriving at 6.30 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10 o'clock, funeral thereafter to The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co.Cork. In lieu of attendance, messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence section below.

Martin's funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link

www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie

Joe Bosco Gleeson

Redwood, Clonkeen, Portlaoise, Laois, R32 F9NA / Nenagh, Tipperary

Joe Bosco Gleeson, retired Detective Garda. Redwood, Clonkeen, Portlaoise, Co. Laois, R32F9NA formerly of Redwood, Lorrha, Nenagh, Co Tipperary. Passed away after a short illness bravely borne in the care of the staff at the Mater Private. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Anna, daughters Carol and Ruth, son Joe, sons in law Nicholas and Stefan, daughter-in-law Emma, grandchildren Harry, Kate and Lucy, brothers, sister, nieces,nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Saturday evening from 4pm to 6pm. Removal on Sunday to St Ruadhan's Church, Lorrha arriving at 1.15 pm for funeral mass at 1.30 pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.