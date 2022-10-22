Tipperary club unable to field team for County Semi-Final due to 'injuries and Covid-19'

File photo
Due to injury’s and Covid-19, Nenagh Eire Og are unable to field on Saturday versus Fethard in the county U19 football semi-final in Templetuohy.
Nenagh Eire Og are conceding the game to Fethard.
Nenagh Eire Og wish to apologise to all concerned, Tipperary GAA said in a statement.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.