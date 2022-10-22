Moyle Rovers' most famous team is honoured by Tipperary County GAA Board

The Moyle Rovers team that achieved a historic breakthrough just over a quarter of a century ago was feted last weekend. The team that won the club’s first County Senior Football Championship in 1995, and retained the title the following year, was honoured by the County GAA Board and The Nationalist.

The players, selectors and their partners were guests at Sunday’s county football finals at FBD Semple Stadium, when they were introduced to the crowd before the senior final. At a function in The Talbot Hotel Clonmel later that evening those involved were presented with commemorative scrolls, as well as framed photos of their gathering on the pitch at Semple Stadium.

Above: From left, Derry Foley, John McGrath, Tony Maher, Seamus Norris, Liam Cronin. Picture: Michael Boland

Joe Kennedy, chairman of the County Board, said that winning those back-to-back titles represented great times for the club. The team had given great enjoyment to people around the county and the club had become a major force since then.

Moyle Rovers had also made a massive contribution to Tipperary county teams, their facilities were second to none and that is what a good club is all about, he stated.

John Costigan, the board’s vice-president, said it was special for any club to win a county title and it was no surprise that Moyle Rovers had made the breakthrough.

The club had grown to become a very potent unit, it was one of the best clubs in the county and an example to all. He wished them all the best for the future and was sure they would have much more success.

Above: From left, Liam Kelly, Michael Wall, Pat O’Connor, Jim Cahill, Dick Looby, John Keating



Eamonn Wynne, on behalf of sponsors The Nationalist, said the scenes of jubilation and celebration that followed their famous triumph in 1995 were a sight to behold, and the fact that it was achieved against their neighbours and arch rivals Clonmel Commercials made the victory all the sweeter.

“This particular group of players went on to prove that the club’s greatest-ever day was no flash in the pan. They were back in the final the following year, when Commercials were again their victims, as Rovers won back-to-back championships after a marathon final that took three games, a period of extra-time and a total of 240 minutes of football to decide a winner.”

He said those victories had laid the foundation for future success, as Rovers went on to win a further six county senior championships between 1998 and 2018.

Above: From left, Tommy Hanrahan, Eamon Power, John Keating, Michael McGrath, Jimmy Dunne, Tommie Campbell



Liam Cronin, the captain of the 1995 and 1996 teams, said it was a privilege to have led the team through those years. They all had great memories of those times.

He paid tribute to all involved in the 1995 and ‘96 campaigns, including many of those who were still giving back to the club.

He said there was great coverage of the breakthrough triumphs in The Nationalist, the pages of which were displayed in the club headquarters at Monroe.

Tommie Campbell, Moyle Rovers chairman, said this particular team was immortalised because no other Moyle Rovers team could win their first County Senior Football Championship title; because of that, the legend would live on.

With so many players still involved and still coaching in the club, he praised the legacy they were leaving for future generations.