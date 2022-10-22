Four-in-a-row for Drom-Inch as they make Tipperary senior camogie history

Drom Inch 3-10

Clonoulty Rossmore 0-13

A goal and three points deep into injury time secured four Tipperary senior camogie championship titles in a row for Drom-Inch this afternoon as they came from six down to retain their crown and make history against gallant Clonoulty Rossmore at a heaving County Grounds, The Ragg.

A high quality final which had Clonoulty Rossmore in the driving seat for much of proceedings, Drom-Inch has experience aplenty to call upon and it was one of those experienced players, Michelle Woodlock, who bagged the goal in injury time to break the Clonoulty Rossmore resistance.

Goals win games, and Drom-Inch got three of them - all in the second half, when they badly needed them.

Drom -Inch players and supporters celebrate their win this afternoon.

They had trailed at the break by 0-8 to 0-4 with Cait Devane getting seven of the Clonoulty Rossmore scores, while Player of the Match, Eimear McGrath, got three of the Drom-Inch efforts. Drom-Inch had been six down at one stage in the first half with throw-in delayed to allow the huge attendance to get comfortably into the grounds.

A fine individual goal from that bundle of energy, Niamh Treacy, in the 5th minute was a real shot in the arm for Drom-Inch and they added a second goal through Eimear McGrath in the 21st minute to take the lead for the first time in the game.

Clonoulty Rossmore responded though and levelled through Cait Devane, only to see Eimear McGrath shove her side in front again.

Eimear McGrath receives the Player of the Match award

Thoughts of extra time were certainly in the air when sub Michelle Woodlock latched onto a breaking ball in the Clonoulty Rossmore square and fired it to the back of the net. The opposition resitance had finally broken and points from Miriam Campion and Eimear McGrath saw Drom-Inch home with six to spare - a scoreline which does not adequately reflect the effort of the Clonoulty Rossmore girls.

History makers then, Drom-Inch came good in the end and their experience counted when the game was in the melting pot. For Clonoulty Rossmore, it was bitter disappointment to have lost three in succession, but they are getting closer and closer to making that breakthrough and winning a first ever senior title.

The Clonoulty Rossmore girls were left dejected after the final whistle.