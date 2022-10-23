Templemore secondary school staff honoured as they take their final roll call

On Friday, September 23, current and retired staff members of Our Lady’s Secondary School came together in the Templemore Arms hotel to honour and celebrate the commitment and significant contribution of three colleagues and friends - Anne Kiely, Mary Byrne and caretaker Seanie Carroll.

Throughout the evening, many memories were shared as tributes were paid to each of the retirees.

Anne retired from Our Lady’s in 2020 after devoting twenty years to teaching Religion, History and English.

Anne was a hard-working teacher who always sought the best from her students. She was an excellent role model who committed to working with the poor in Brazil before she joined the staff at Our Lady’s.

During her time in the school, Anne introduced the John Paul II awards and promoted many good causes.

She had a lifelong interest in History (particularly local history) and shared that knowledge with her students.

We wish Anne a happy retirement, full of travel, gardening, bridge and many visits to friends and family.

Mary began teaching in Our Lady’s in 1999 after teaching for some time in Dublin. She enjoyed the challenge of setting up her own art room at Our Lady’s.

Mary’s creative talent was evident from the moment you stepped inside the classroom and this creativity inspired the students who worked under her leadership and guidance.

The art room was open to all as Mary shared ideas and resources with staff and students.

She saw new life in recycled items, long before recycling became part of our vocabulary.

Mary introduced the Junk Kouture competition to Our Lady’s and loved the opportunity to work with students as they brought new life to recycled material.

She loved the creativity and expression present in the costumes and supported numerous students through the competition.

We wish Mary good health and happiness in her retirement as she looks forward to time with her family and friends in her home on the shores of Lough Derg.

After 42 years of dedication and service to all that went on in Our Lady’s, it was apt that Seanie’s presentation began with the description of him as an ‘icon” to generations of children and staff at Our Lady’s Secondary School.

Seanie Carroll was always first into school in the morning and last to leave in the evening. No matter what was going on until the late hours, as a loyal friend and caretaker Seanie was there to close the gate and lock up.

No job was ever too big for Seanie and he managed to carry out his duties with good humour and a word for everyone both staff and students.

Everyone, young and old, respected Seanie and have fond memories of his time in the school.

He helped new teachers to settle in and was a warm and friendly presence for all students.

While Seanie is enjoying his new found freedom he continues to be part of the school community and always will be.

Seanie will be missed in the corridors but all present on the night agreed that he deserved a break to enjoy his darts and sport.