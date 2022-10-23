Design to be drawn up for extension to library in Clonmel

The news that ABK Architects in Dublin have been appointed to complete a full design for a 2,000 square metres, 2/3 storeys-high new library on the current site of the existing library in Clonmel has been welcomed.

Cllr Siobhán Ambrose says: “Clonmel Library is the busiest library in the county and its manager Annmarie Mullins and six staff do a wonderful job.

“But the building itself, which was built 35 years ago, has now outgrown the demand and as a result we badly need a new library.”

The new library in Mick Delahunty Square will have a larger exhibition/performance area and also larger digital and study areas.

“It is anticipated that given both the scale and the part 8 aspect of this project that the full design for the library should hopefully be finished by the end of 2023,” says Cllr Ambrose.

She said that ABK would also bring their design through to a part 8 planning process, where members of the public would have an opportunity to have their say on the design before it is finally approved.

“The Clonmel Library is a wonderful amenity on our doorstep and I’m delighted that the design tender has finally been awarded.

“Many thanks to the head of the libraries service, Damien Dullaghan and his team, who have worked very hard to progress this project to design stage.”

It was also a popular location for exhibitions, she stated.

Children used it to study and older people read books and newspapers there.

It was also a great support to people during the pandemic, Cllr Ambrose added.

