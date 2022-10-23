Search

23 Oct 2022

Design to be drawn up for extension to library in Clonmel

Extension will be built on current site in Mick Delahunty Square

Library

The library in Clonmel is the busiest in the county

Reporter:

Reporter

23 Oct 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The news that ABK Architects in Dublin have been appointed to complete a full design for a 2,000 square metres, 2/3 storeys-high new library on the current site of the existing library in Clonmel has been welcomed.
Cllr Siobhán Ambrose says: “Clonmel Library is the busiest library in the county and its manager Annmarie Mullins and six staff do a wonderful job.
“But the building itself, which was built 35 years ago, has now outgrown the demand and as a result we badly need a new library.”
The new library in Mick Delahunty Square will have a larger exhibition/performance area and also larger digital and study areas.
“It is anticipated that given both the scale and the part 8 aspect of this project that the full design for the library should hopefully be finished by the end of 2023,” says Cllr Ambrose.
She said that ABK would also bring their design through to a part 8 planning process, where members of the public would have an opportunity to have their say on the design before it is finally approved.
“The Clonmel Library is a wonderful amenity on our doorstep and I’m delighted that the design tender has finally been awarded.
“Many thanks to the head of the libraries service, Damien Dullaghan and his team, who have worked very hard to progress this project to design stage.”
It was also a popular location for exhibitions, she stated.
Children used it to study and older people read books and newspapers there.
It was also a great support to people during the pandemic, Cllr Ambrose added.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media