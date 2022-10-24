Graveyard Rosaries for month of November to commence in rural Tipperary parish

Graveyard Rosaries for the Month of November planned for Drangan/Cloneen Parish
Graveyard Rosaries for the Month of November
Rosaries for the Holy Souls will be recited during the month of November as follows:
Tuesday, November1, at the Church of the Immaculate Conception Drangan at 11.40.
Sunday, November 6, in St. Mary’s and the Assumption Graveyards at 11.45.
Sunday, November 13, in Lismolin Graveyard at 2.30.
Sunday, November 20, in Crohane Graveyard at 2.30.
Sunday, November 27, in Magoury Graveyard at 2.30.
