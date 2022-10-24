Another business closes in Tipperary - couple decide not to renew café lease

Market Place, Clonmel has suffered another blow with the closure of Mai's Cafe on Friday last, October 21.
Mai’s Café at Market Place in Clonmel closed their doors for the final time on Friday last, October 21.
After six years of being in Clonmel, local couple Shane and Kay McGonigle took the decision not to renew their lease at Market Place.
They have met so many fantastic people during their time there and it has been their pleasure to serve all.
They are now looking forward to an exciting new chapter and to meeting customers old and new at Cahir Farmers Market every Saturday.
Finally, they would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported them over the years.
Thank you for the memories, Clonmel.
