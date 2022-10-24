Thurles Greyhounds: Peggy Whizzes to fastest at Thurles

A very consistent performer at Thurles Greyhound Stadium, Adam Hogg’s Whizzing Peggy (Laughil Blake-Whizzing Josie) merited more than her brace of race wins ahead of Saturday’s Irish Retired Greyhound Trust A2 525 but producing a fastest of the night performance, helped herself to a third career victory in most impressive strong running style.



Too often finding herself adrift in the early exchanges, the April 2020 whelp found an adept break from trap 5 this time and between runners while in chase of the early paced Cabra Sonic, held strong against a bump to crucially lie second around the opening bends. Tracking the leader to the backstraight with a strong five lengths to recover, the Hogg winner took aim at the leader on the run to halfway and thoroughly impressed when ranging up on Cabra Sonic’s tail at the third bend.



Readily advancing to strike the front on the outside while turning, Whizzing Peggy predictably powered to the line thereafter and holding four lengths over Cabra Sonic in second, posted a new personal best of 29.07 (-20) as Great Approach recovered from first bend bumping for third.



Mysterious conclusion

Running into a hot rival last time, a very much in-form Its My Mystery (Droopys Biker-Nice Mystery) bounced right back to winning ways this week when returning the next best effort on Saturday while securing a fourth win from his last seven outings for Philip Heffernan in the concluding A1 525.



A smart early pacer at the standard trip, the August 2020 whelp broke on level terms from trap 5 before forging a tight one length lead upon tackling the opening bend in advance of a tightly packed field who all suffered crowding while the winner skipped clear to halfway. Six lengths to the good at that point, the effort of Cabra Hasty from second place at the top of the backstraight must be noted as she reduced the deficit beyond halfway.



Not for catching however, Its My Mystery posted a smart 29.14 (-20) in a three-quarter length verdict over the strong staying Cabra Hasty, with Old Bill also catching the eye while mimicking the runner-up’s progress from halfway.



Spirits run high in A3 opener

Saturday also brought further Sweepstake action to Thurles and leading the way in the opening round heats of the Greyhounds Make Great Pets A3 525 was the Jack Russell Syndicate’s Killenaulespirit (Ballymac Best-Milestone Pearl) when a dominant winner of Heat 2 for trainer David Flanagan.



Back to his best breaking form from trap 2, the July 2020 whelp immediately took command on the run to the bend and turned with a length in hand of a tightly packed field. Pursued to the backstraight by Droopys Thorn, the Flanagan winner stretched readily clear to the closing bends before registering a facile twelve length verdict over that same rival in a new best of 29.20 (-20) with Claremount Aoibh third.



Next best in the A3 stake when commencing the event, Denise Ryan’s lightly raced Oriental Fury (Oriental Warrior-Hell On Wheels) claimed a second race victory while announcing his designs on the competition in a similarly dominant score.



In just his ninth career start, the March 2020 whelp broke behind the lead from trap 6 but paced up well on the outside to join Assarula Eoin while tackling the corner. Extending clear of much bumping for all rivals in behind, Oriental Fury enjoyed a solo passage thereafter when nine lengths clear of the running-on Athlacca Taylor and Sadie The Goat in 29.34 (-20).



The remaining heats were tighter affairs and claiming his eighth win of the season at Thurles, Stephanie Ryan’s Knockalton Conor (Silverhill Shay-Kitmins Denise) just about prevailed in a thrilling Heat 4.



Only moderately to stride from trap 4, the John Byrne charge battled his way through traffic to emerge from the opening bend in second place behind pacesetter Bull Run Battle. Still two lengths adrift to the third bend, Knockalton Conor stayed best from that point while gaining a shorthead verdict over Bull Run Battle in 29.37 (-20), with Borna Barney third.



The remaining heat of the A3 stake brought the graded debut of James O’Connor’s Micks Strike (Good News-Send The Answer) following his pleasing Kasko campaign when fourth having been denied clear passage in the final and the December 2020 pup took the opportunity to record his first race win.



Breaking on level terms from trap 6, the O’Connor winner reached the opening bend on the outside of a line of four runners before holding strong amidst bumping for all while bravely advancing to lead into the second bend. Two lengths to the good over Flashy Tornado approaching halfway, that rival gave game chase thereafter but full value for a one and a half length verdict, Micks Strike posted 29.50 (-20), with Its My Syd third.



A sole sprint contest on Saturday was reduced to just four runners but nonetheless returned a smart winner as Tom Lennon’s Lacken Gold (Ballymac Bolger-Lacken Coco) shed his maiden tag at the second time of asking.



Breaking behind the fast-starting Cabra Puma, the August 2020 whelp readily advanced past that rival on the run to the opening bend and fending off the late attentions of Knockroe Serena, Lacken Gold posted 18.07 (-10) in a one and a half-length verdict.



John was due

Following a run of four runner-up performances, arguably the most deserving winner on the Saturday fixture was Patrick Treacy’s Zoos John (Ballymac Best-Zoos Ellen) when doubling his win tally in A4 company over 525.



Breaking well from trap 2, the August 2020 whelp crucially secured command of the rails while disputing the lead with Cabra Kobe all the way to the backstraight. Striking the front at halfway, Zoos John saw out the trip well when registering a two-length verdict over that same rival in 29.50 (-20).



The earlier A4 525 saw Paddy Scally’s Cabra Veyron (Kinloch Brae-Cabra Ebony) claim the sixth win of his career in game battling fashion when posting 29.60 (-20) in a two-length defeat of Kind Soul after Kim Taylor’s Chance Me Sarah (Ballymac Bolger-Maceske) claimed her first win at the second attempt with four lengths to spare over Bay City Oscar in the opening A6 525, posting 29.79 (-20).