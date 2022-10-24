ALERT: Rainfall totals forecast for this week ranging from 20mm to over 60mm

File photo
Forecaster Alan O'Reilly says it will be a mixed week ahead with risk of heavy rain Tuesday night and a band of showers Thursday.
He added: "Saturday looks showery but Sunday and Monday possibly better with more dry spells."
