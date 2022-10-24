Jamie Roche the hero with late winner for Kilsheelan United in Tipperary league

Kilsheelan United 2 – 1 Tipperary Town



Kilsheelan United welcomed Tipperary Town B to the Ormonde Stores pitch on Sunday afternoon, and arrested a poor run of results with a deserved win, albeit needing a late goal to secure all three points.



Both sides shared the possession early on, before the home side got the breakthrough in the 20th minute.

John O’Dwyer picked up the ball on the edge of the visitor’s box, before his effort was handled and up stepped Evan Forristal to calmly slot home to open the scoring.

The Tipperary Town team who played Kilsheelan United in the Clonmel Credit Union League Division 3 game at Kilsheelan on Sunday last. Pic: Michael Boland



The lead didn’t last long however, as moments later Kilsheelan United gave away a penalty for handling themselves and Town levelled the game with a successful spot kick of their own.



The hosts were dominant for the rest of the half, causing havoc in the visitor’s box on a number of occasions through Ruairi Doyle’s long-throws, but they eventually went to the break level at one all.



The second period saw the game open up a lot more. Both sides got in behind each defence on numerous occasions, but were unable to apply the necessary quality to add to the scores.



The game looked destined for a draw, but with three minutes left to play, Jamie Roche hunted down the visiting defence, picking up a loose pass, and fired to the corner of the net to the delight of his team mates and supporters, ensuring the very welcome three points for Kilsheelan United.