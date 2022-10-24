Search

24 Oct 2022

Energy bill for family-owned shop in Tipp rises from €7,500 per month to €18,900 per month

24 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has criticised the lack of support for businesses crippled by rocketing energy prices.

Deputy McGrath described the temporary business energy support scheme (TBSS) as inadequate in tackling the crisis.

Speaking during questions on policy or legislation, Deputy McGrath called on the government to tackle energy companies in order to prevent the decimation of businesses.

Deputy McGrath said: “A family-owned supermarket in a small town in County Tipperary that employs 50 people has seen its energy bill rise from €7,500 per month to €18,900 per month, an increase of 152%. That is savage by any measure.

“Even with the welcome scheme the Government has announced, the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme, TBESS, the bills will still be €7,000 per month more than they were. Small businesses cannot carry this cost. Jobs and family businesses that have been in place for decades will disappear. Dozens of businesses throughout the country have been on to me.

“Why will the Minister not tackle the ESB and energy companies with his gangbusters and do something for the people providing employment and services and who have been looking after people all their lives, which is what they want to do? They cannot survive.”

