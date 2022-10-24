'Another crash at 5.30am this morning,' road safety concerns raised again over roundabout

Councillor Andy Moloney has again raised the road traffic issue at Knockagh, Cahir with particular emphasis on the roundabout on the Clonmel side.

He raised the issue at this month's meeting of Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District on Monday morning.

He said: "At 5.30am this morning, another crash. Last Friday, a car spun and hit a jeep and a horse box. The council have the power to sit down with Transport Infrastructure Ireland and ask them what they're doing. There's obviously an issue there."

He also had previously raised the issue of a BMW that was wrote off.

"We need to have more focus on the roundabout and has asked for a breakdown on the amount of times the barriers have been replaced following another crash this week which saw a BMW wrote off."

This follows weekly repairs to the safety barriers where cars are spinning after leaving the roundabout.

The councillor previously noted that funding has been secured for patching in a few areas along this stretch and is very welcome, but we either need more signage on approach to the roundabout where traffic is coming off a 100km stretch and cannot adjust quickly enough or the surface need more regular degreasing.