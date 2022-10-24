It was a busy week for the Green Schools committee at the Presentation Thurles

TY Litter Pick-Up as part of our Green School’s Climate Action Week - Bláthnaid Lloyd, Amy Reddan, Orla Maher, Tiani Garrett, Lucy O'Brien & Lucia Andrade
Last week was a busy week for the members of our Green Schools committee.
To kick-start the week off, two of our sixth-year representatives held an assembly with each year group to discuss our next green flag campaign on Global Citizenship and Energy.
Our TY students held a litter clean-up around the school as part of Climate Action Week.
Thanks to everyone involved, especially our two sixth-year students, Laura Horan and Caoimhe Treacy, and to their mentors, Ms Charlene O’Brien and Ms Susan King.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.