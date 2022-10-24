Search

24 Oct 2022

Tipperary hospital utilised as Limerick comes under pressure due to high ED numbers

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The Emergency Department (ED) at University Hospital Limerick continues to see very high volumes of patients presenting and members of the public are advised to consider all alternatives before attending ED.

Daily attendances at the ED have average 252 over the last six days compared to an average of 210 daily attendances last year. We are currently caring for high volumes of frail elderly patients and other patients with complex care needs. People with less urgent care needs are advised to expect long delays at the ED today.

A University Hospital Limerick spokesperson said that they were working to ensure that care was prioritised for the sickest patients.

"As part of our escalation plan, additional ward rounds, accelerated discharges and identification of patients for transfer to Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s hospitals are all underway," they said. 

However, patients who are seriously ill or injured or worried that their life is in danger must continue to attend the ED where they will be treated as a priority.

Less acutely unwell patients are asked to first consider our Injury Units, GPs, out-of-hours GP services and pharmacists before attending ED.

Injury Units in Nenagh and St John’s and Ennis are operating as normal.

