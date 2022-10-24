Tipperary County Council say most people are compliant on this household requirement
Tipperary County Council says 77% of households inspected were compliant in how they disposed of their household waste.
The October management report said 278 initial letters were sent out this year.
For those not compliant, fixed penalty notices have been issued.
Councillors at last week’s sitting of Tipperary County Council welcomed the figures in the report.
Clonmel Cllr Siobhan Ambrose asked if second inspections are carried out.
An official from Tipperary County Council said there are, and most of those do become compliant.
They said inspectors also call to homes once a complaint is made.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.