25 Oct 2022

Tributes paid after sad passing of 'helpful' and 'gentle' Tipperary man

Lisa Stapleton

25 Oct 2022 9:33 AM

The death occurred at St Teresa’s Nursing Home, Cashel on Monday, October 17 of Michael Hallinan, late of Ballykelly, Cashel.

He was son of the late William and Mary Hallinan, Ballykelly and was predeceased by his brothers Liam and Joe and sister Phyllis O’Connor.

Michael’s working life first began in serving the needs of the Boherlahan community when he was based in Ardmayle stores before its closure.

He then secured employment in the Centenary Co-Op, Thurles where he stayed until his retirement.

In his business dealings with the public, he always displayed a helpful, calm and relaxed manner. In his native Dualla, where Ballykelly was always home to him throughout his life, Michael had a sense of place.

He had a gentle presence about him and endeared himself to his community  by his sincere and genuine disposition. His door was always open to family on their return home.

Above all, he was a great man of faith which was a great support to him during his final illness.

On Wednesday, October 19, his remains were reposing at Lonergan’s Funeral Home, Cashel and on the following day after Requiem Mass celebrated by Fr Joe Egan PP in the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla, he was laid to rest beside his parents in the adjoining cemetery.

He is survived by his brother Richard and sisters Majella, Margaret Henry and Eileen Perdue, also by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends to whom sincere sympathy is extended.

Peace to his soul. 

