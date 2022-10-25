PROPERTY WATCH: Modern three-bed Tipp bungalow set in an idyllic area up for sale

Clonbrick, Oola, county Tipperary

Guide Price: €350,000

Clonbrick, Oola is an exceptionally modern three-bedroom bungalow set in an idyllic area close to the Tipperary/Limerick border, with stunning views to the front of the home.

This property is set on a beautifully landscaped half acre site with recently set lawns and shrubbery, as well as a modern biocycle waste treatment system.

Internally the home leaves nothing to be desired, with each room boasting wonderful features from floor to ceiling.

Upon entry through the front door, one is met with a wide and bright hallway. Inset lighting paves the way to the rest of the home, while the staircase leading to the attic can also be found here.

The attic has been fully plumbed and floored, needing only a staircase and finishings to potentially make this a five-bedroom home.

The kitchen/dining room faces south as desired hugely, offering an abundance of light flow throughout the entirety of the day.

This noble room features fully-fitted kitchen units, with appliances integrated, as well as a kitchen island perfectly positioned to give room for a large dining table.

Patio doors leading to the rear of the home offer an abundance of light to this already bright room.

The home’s three bedrooms have all been finished exceptionally.

The main bathroom of the home has a contemporary finish which can only be described as elegant, and contains a large corner shower as well as a bath.

This room is tiled floor-to-ceiling similarly to the ensuite.

Contact DNG Liam O’Grady Auctioneers on 062 31986